VERT Unlimited
Key Lime Pie Bites
About this product
Our Key Lime Pie poppable bites come with a distinctive key lime kick, courtesy of the juice from real Florida limes, paired with the feel-good flavor of a graham cracker crust.
Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or 250 mg THC per package, 5 bites each.
Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, key lime juice, lime flavor, natural food coloring, cannabis oil.
Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla, cinnamon, natural graham cracker flavoring.
