Logo for the brand VERT Unlimited

VERT Unlimited

PB&J Bites

About this product

Take a blast to the past with the PB&J Bites where we pack strawberry antioxidants and healthy peanut omegas into one delicious edible.

Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or 250 mg THC per package, 5 bites each.

Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, peanut butter, unsalted peanuts, crushed freeze dried strawberries, organic strawberry conserve, strawberry flavors, natural food coloring, cannabis oil.

Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla, non-fat milk.
