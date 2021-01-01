VERT Unlimited
Snickerdoodle Cookie Square
About this product
The cinnamon spice and Tahitian vanilla in these luscious confections create a warm, well-rounded body high increasing circulation for an expedited onset of benefits.
Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per cookie square.
Ingredients: Unsalted butter, eggs, sugar, bleached enriched wheat flour, food starch (modified), soybean oil, dairy products solids (milk). Contains 2% or less of the following: leavening, emulsifier, vital wheat gluten, artificial flavor, egg whites, soy flour, vanilla bean extract, cinnamon, cinnamon oil, salt, white chocolate (sugar, completely hydrogenated palm kernel oil, nonfat dry milk, whole milk powder, soy lecithin, flavor) and cannabis oil.
