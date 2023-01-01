About this product
Introducing Cone. An exciting addition to the Helix collection.
The Cone is made with the same patent-pending, double helix design for filtering and cooling. The ergonomically designed conical shape provides a more lightweight feel and hold, while creating more resistance and tighter pull. The Cone pays homage to the classic joint and is made to enhance your dry herb experience.
Helix accessories: Drift Case, Carbon, & Grinder.
Precision-crafted in pure, non-toxic brass
The more Cone is used, residue builds creating a sticky filter for a debris-free experience
Intended use for dry herb/flower
Double helix design increases surface area and length by 2.5x, cooling airflow
Exterior dimensions: 90mm L x 13mm D
Weight: 1.5 oz
Limited lifetime warranty
Designed in California, assembled in Taiwan
About this brand
Vessel®
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none.
Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience.
We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community.
Welcome to Vessel.
