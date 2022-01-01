About this product
Introducing Helix. A stunning work of art.
Designed and executed as only Vessel can, Helix breaks from the pack to deliver performance and style in a never-before-seen form. The patent pending double helix design provides the perfect combination of filtering and cooling for an experience, unlike any other.
Helix accessories: Drift Case, Carbon, & Grinder.
- Precision-crafted in pure, non-toxic brass
- The more Helix is used, residue builds creating a sticky filter for a debris-free experience
- Intended use for dry herb/flower
- Double helix design increases surface area and length by 2.5x, cooling airflow
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Designed in California
About this brand
Vessel®
From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none.
Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience.
We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community.
Welcome to Vessel.
