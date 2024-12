A sip of sublime, sugar-free superfruits. This tasty trio is infused with THC, electrolytes, and natural caffeine from guarana, to put some pomegranate pep in your step.



Vibations: Advanced Hydration for your best day.

Hydrate and refresh your day with Vibations cannabis and electrolyte drink mix. Each

mix is precision-dosed, all-natural, and infused with full-spectrum cannabis, electrolytes, and natural caffeine from guarana for a boost of focus and energy in every sip.

