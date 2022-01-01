Are you a host looking for more ways to market your property or an Airbnb alternative? Vibesbnb is a Cannabis Friendly Airbnb Alternative where you list on their platform to list your short-term rental and add cannabis users to your portfolio of renters.



You can visit the website and sign up to become a host free of charge or download the mobile app. The business model is centered around attracting users that have medical needs when traveling.



Currently operating in miami where its headquarters is locating vibesbnb is continuing to show promise of expanding its network in south Florida.