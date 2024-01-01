Loading...

Vibrant Highs

Flower
Full Boat
by Vibrant Highs
THC 29.79%
CBD 0%
Flower
Salmon River OG
by Vibrant Highs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Vibrant Highs
THC 23.06%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Blueberry Diesel
by Vibrant Highs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mountain Berry Kush
by Vibrant Highs
THC 20.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Green Crack CBD
by Vibrant Highs
THC 6.14%
CBD 9.88%