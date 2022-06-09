About this product
Vieve’s Leaves restorative face moisturizer uses a combination of lab-derived natural compounds and whole-plant-based ingredients to reduce inflammation, promote anti-aging, and skin cell longevity.
Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
Protects your skin against UV rays, free radicals, oxidative stress (pollution)
Increases moisture up to 70% in just 4 weeks
Kick-starts your collagen production
Helps fight inflammation
Increases cell turnover, firmness, and elasticity
No product reviews
About this brand
Vieve's Leaves
Cosmeceuticals that help soothe and even out most skin types – from dry to oily to sensitive patches and redness. Vieve’s Leaves brings science and beauty together to create products that will reveal the wondrous benefits of a plant-based approach to overall wellness. Discover an all-natural, CBD-infused practical approach to skincare that’s noticeably different.
