Experience the ultimate cosmic journey with Euphoria Hybrid Live Resin gummies. These gummies are an out-of-this-world delicious strawberry kiwi flavor with OG Terpenes and packed with over 70mg of total active cannabinoids in each gummy. Crafted with a potent mix of Delta 9 THC and other cannabinoids, Euphoria Hybrid is ideal for those seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience.



Each Gummy Contains:

-20mg Delta 9 THC

-30mg HHC

-20mg CBD



12 gummies per container – Strawberry Kiwi Flavor



840 Total Cannabinoids per container



100% Hemp Derived and Available Nationwide

