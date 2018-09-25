Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Viola

Viola

Ghost Cookies Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Ghost Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!