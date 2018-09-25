Viola
Ghost Cookies Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Ghost Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
