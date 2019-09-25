About this strain
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Sour Lemons is a cross of Sour Pez and Joe’s Lemonade. Sour Pez influences the structure and yield, while bringing a sweet grapefruit terpene profile, and Joe’s Lemonade brings a high resin production and piney flavors. This strain may get you out of the door for your next adventure.
Sour Lemons effects
3 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
