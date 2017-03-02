Viola
Violator Kush
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Violator Kush effects
227 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
