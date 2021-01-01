Loading…
Logo for the brand Vireo Health

Vireo Health

Minnesota Medical Solutions Green Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 1000 mg

MinnMed Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.

The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

THC: 400 mg/cartridge
CBD: 400 mg/cartridge
