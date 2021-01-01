Loading…
Vireo Health

High Performance Palm Battery

About this product

Designed for use with MinnMed Prefilled and Distillate Cartridges, this rechargeable 550 mAh Palm Battery is inhaled-activated and comes with a Micro-USB Port and cord.

Specs:
Battery Capacity: 550 mAh
Dimension 42 x 55 x 12.8 mm
Quality Circuit Board with Multi-Protection
Aluminum Alloy Housing
Magnetic Connector with Built in 510 Thread
