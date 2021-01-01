Loading…
Vireo Health

Minnesota Medical Solutions Cannabis Starter Pack - 3 Tablet Bottles

The Medical Cannabis Starter Pack is a natural, safe and affordable approach for your symptom control.

The package includes:

1 Bottle of 12 Green Tablets

THC: 2.5 mg/tablet
CBD: 2.5 mg/tablet

1 Bottle of 12 Yellow Tablets

THC: 4.3 mg/tablet
CBD: 0.7 mg/tablet

1 Bottle of 12 Red Tablets

THC: 4.75 mg/tablet
CBD: <1%

The primary active ingredients in these medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
