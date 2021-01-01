Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Cannabis Starter Pack - 3 Tablet Bottles
About this product
The Medical Cannabis Starter Pack is a natural, safe and affordable approach for your symptom control.
The package includes:
1 Bottle of 12 Green Tablets
THC: 2.5 mg/tablet
CBD: 2.5 mg/tablet
1 Bottle of 12 Yellow Tablets
THC: 4.3 mg/tablet
CBD: 0.7 mg/tablet
1 Bottle of 12 Red Tablets
THC: 4.75 mg/tablet
CBD: <1%
The primary active ingredients in these medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
