Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Red Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 2 gram Syringe
About this product
MinnMed Red distillate products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD. With all MinnMed products, a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 1520 mg/syringe
CBD: 80 mg/syringe
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 1520 mg/syringe
CBD: 80 mg/syringe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!