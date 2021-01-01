Vireo Health
The Bug RX Vape Mod Kit
Product rating:
About this product
The Bug Rx Vaporizer is designed to be used with Vireo Bulk Oils.
The Bug Rx Oil Vaporizer is a miniature 1100 Mah oil vape mod and uses the latest technology with temperature regulation and superior performance. The Bug comes with a top fill design that makes it much easier to refill, as well as a concealing cap.
