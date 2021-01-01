About this product

MinnMed Indigo products are predominantly CBD, with a small amount of THC.



MinnMed topical cannabis products are to be applied directly to the site. Topicals can be used to supplement an existing regimen or can be used independently as symptoms arise.



The primary active ingredients in this medication are cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).



THC: 3.75 mg/jar

CBD: 71.25 mg/jar