Vireo Oral Spray products manufactured in Minnesota are all formulated with extracted oil of the highest quality and purity.
Vireo Green 1:1 products contain equal amounts of CBD and THC. The CBD : THC ratio is 1:1. The spray has a hint of blackberry flavoring for a more pleasing experience.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) mixed in a solution of MCT oil.
THC: 75 mg/bottle
CBD: 75 mg/bottle
