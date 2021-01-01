About this product

This t-shirt is for you, our patient. No one knows better than you the medicinal properties of this plant. So, it's time to let everyone else in on the secret and spread the word! Made with 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton, this comfortable black t-shirt is engineered to be both durable and soft, the perfect combination. The front of the t-shirt carries the message that we all know to be true: Cannabis is Medicine. Wear this t-shirt and marvel your friends and family with the fun fact that your shirt contains cannabis! Vireo has partnered with a socially responsible company located in Boulder, Colorado, to create this exclusive line of premium hemp t-shirts. ONNO t-shirts are in small, family-owned production environments which are third-party certified to operate in compliance with local laws and internationally-accepted standards of ethical workplace practices. ONNO also buys to balance the environmental impact of their operations.



Read our blog post to learn more about the difference between hemp and marijuana.