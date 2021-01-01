Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Yellow Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 1 gram Syringe
About this product
MinnMed Yellow distillate products have a 6:1 ratio of THC to CBD.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 685.7 mg/syringe
CBD: 114.3 mg/syringe
