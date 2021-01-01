Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vireo Health

Vireo Health

Minnesota Medical Solutions Yellow Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 1 gram Syringe

About this product

MinnMed Yellow distillate products have a 6:1 ratio of THC to CBD.

The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

THC: 685.7 mg/syringe
CBD: 114.3 mg/syringe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!