Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Yellow Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 2 gram Syringe
About this product
MinnMed Yellow distillate products have a 6:1 ratio of THC to CBD. With all MinnMed products, a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 1371.4 mg/syringe
CBD: 228.6 mg/syringe
