Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vital Leaf

Vital Leaf

CBD Chocolate Bar | Toasted Quinoa Crunch | 100mg CBD

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Indulge in this artisanal Toasted Quinoa Crunch CBD Dark Chocolate Bar.

This healthy twist on the nostalgic crunch bar from our youth is made with 73% cacao, sweetened with a touch of organic coconut sugar, and topped with delightfully crispy-crunchy popped quinoa. It is an incredibly smooth & guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality!

Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with.

This bar is a special collaboration with our friends at ImLakesh Organics, who source the puffed quinoa we use from a regenerative farming collective in Bolivia.

1.7oz Bar | 10 Servings | 10mg CBD per Serving | 100mg Total CBD per Bar

INGREDIENTS: Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Paste, Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Butter, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Puffed Quinoa, Organically Grown Hemp-Derived CBD, Organic Vanilla Bean, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information: Manufactured in a facility that also processes products containing tree nuts.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!