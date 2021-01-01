About this product

Indulge in this artisanal Toasted Quinoa Crunch CBD Dark Chocolate Bar.



This healthy twist on the nostalgic crunch bar from our youth is made with 73% cacao, sweetened with a touch of organic coconut sugar, and topped with delightfully crispy-crunchy popped quinoa. It is an incredibly smooth & guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality!



Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with.



This bar is a special collaboration with our friends at ImLakesh Organics, who source the puffed quinoa we use from a regenerative farming collective in Bolivia.



1.7oz Bar | 10 Servings | 10mg CBD per Serving | 100mg Total CBD per Bar



INGREDIENTS: Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Paste, Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Butter, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Puffed Quinoa, Organically Grown Hemp-Derived CBD, Organic Vanilla Bean, Sea Salt.



Allergy Information: Manufactured in a facility that also processes products containing tree nuts.