VIVANT Dabox is the most powerful portable vaporizer in the market. Having 40 watts instantaneous power at your finger tips, you will have the most intense vaping experience from a portable wax vaporizer. DAbOX™ currently comes with a Dual Quartz Clapton Coil and Dual Quartz Coil, and features Single Quartz Clapton Coil sold separately. You get to choose exactly how you want to vape.