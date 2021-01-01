About this product

The VIVANT Ambit is highly portable temperature-controlled flower vaporizer. This all-in-one device is built with quality and ease of use in mind. The accessories (water pipe adaptor) and mouthpiece simply attach through magnetic connections to help load and unload the device quickly. It uses a convection heater with very quick heat up times capable of bringing the best out of any herb. And as one of the smaller vaporizers on the market, the Ambit fits snug in the palm of your hand.