Vivid
unclaimed brand
2
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Vivid products
11 products
Flower
Purple Pineapple Express
by Vivid
THC 23.37%
CBD 0.3%
5.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Purple Persuasion #5 Pre-Roll 1g
by Vivid
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Triple Chocolate Chip Pre-Roll 1g
by Vivid
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Cyclone CBD
by Vivid
THC 4.7%
CBD 13%
Flower
Frankenstein
by Vivid
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Vivid
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
RudeBoi OG
by Vivid
THC 24.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Forbidden Fruit Cartridge 1g
by Vivid
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by Vivid
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Frankenstein Pre-rolls 1g 2-pack
by Vivid
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Green Crack Pre-Roll 1g
by Vivid
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
