Effective Ventilation: Powerful blower with a fan speed of 2300 RPM for an airflow of 190 CFM. Moves air through your target location efficiently for optimal ventilation.
Superior Carbon Filter: 1050+ RC 48 Australian Virgin Charcoal Bed. Dimensions: 4" x 14".
Effective Odor Control: The carbon filter eliminates some of the most undesirable odors, pungent smells, and particulates from indoor grow tents, hydroponics grow rooms.
Sturdy Ducting + 2 Stainless Clamps: Strong, flexible steel wire supports heavy-duty triple-layer duct walls.PET core is sandwiched in layers of fire-retardant aluminum that can handle temperatures from -22 to 266 Fahrenheit.
Ultra-reliable & Accurate: VIVOSUN Thermometer & Hygrometer is able to quickly report measurements every 10 seconds and has a wide measurement range of 14℉ to 122℉（-10℃~50℃), with a temperature accuracy range of around ±0.1℉ (±0.1℃). The humidity sensor measures humidity from 10% to 99%, humidity accuracy range around ±5%.
Kit Includes 4 Inch 190 CFM Inline Fan with Speed Controller, 4 Inch Carbon Filter; 8 Feet of Ducting for Grow Tent Ventilation, one pair of 1/8 Inch Rope Hanger, 2 stainless clamps, and one thermometer.
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
