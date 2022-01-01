Description:

Complete DWC Hydroponic Kit: This kit contains everything you need to start your hydroponic garden; 1x 5-gallon hydroponic bucket; 1x 8-inch basket; 1x drip irrigation set; 1x air pump; 1x air tube; 1x air stone; 1x clay pebbles pack; 1x visual water level indicator; 1x valve connection; 1x instruction booklet



2-in-1 Unique Design: Combines Deep Water Culture & top feed recirculating drip; Using a dual outlet air pump, it aerates your reservoir from two sides at once for vigorous, explosive DWC root growth, while also providing a recirculating top feed drip system



Powerful Air Pump: Air output: 7L/min. (adjustable); Comes with a strong air pump to oxygenate your water and encourage root growth; Pumps raw air into the nutrient solution through air hoses at the bottom of the bucket



Easy to Assemble and Use: With the guidance of the easy-to-use manual, you can enjoy fast, easy installation; The included clay pebbles keep the plants' upper roots dry and provide a solid base of support; The built-in floating red ball clearly indicates water level so you know when to refill



Wide Range of Applications: This complete hydroponic bucket system easily fits inside grow tents, open areas inside gardens, on balconies, or in offices, garages, homes, or basements; Works great both indoors and outdoors



Product Information



Basket Size: 8"



Noise: <40dB



Color: Black



Bucket Capacity: 5 Gallon



Bucket Diameter: Ø 30cm x 38cm



Air Output: 7L/min. (Adjustable)



Irrigation Method: DWC+ Recirculating Dripping



Water Level Indicator: Yes



Power Input: 110-120V/60Hz



Power Plug Type: NEMA 1-15P



Size: 13.4 x 13.4 x 15.7 in./34.04 x 34.04 x 39.88cm



Package Includes:



1x DWC Hydroponic System Kit



1x Product Manual