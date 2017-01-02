Vodis USA
Boggle Gum
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Boggle Gum is a relaxing hybrid cross between Northern Lights #5 and BOG Bubble.
Boggle Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
