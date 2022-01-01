3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower

Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica/30% Sativa

Lineage: Created with a cross of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut

Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene

Flavor/Aroma: Nutty, Fruity, and Citrus

Effects: Euphoric head high that leaves your body tingly and relaxed

