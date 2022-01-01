About this product
3.5g Premium Indoor Cannabis Flower
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica/30% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Nutty, Fruity, and Citrus
Effects: Euphoric head high that leaves your body tingly and relaxed
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
---------------------------------------------
Subspecies: Indica-Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica/30% Sativa
Lineage: Created with a cross of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Flavor/Aroma: Nutty, Fruity, and Citrus
Effects: Euphoric head high that leaves your body tingly and relaxed
---------------------------------------------
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VOLCANNX
Rooted in the Past, Nurtured in the Present, Crafted for the Future.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.
At VOLCANNX, our consumers, the plant, and the culture are at the forefront of everything we do. By growing in a way that is authentic to our past and layering it with new methods, we help you craft unforgettable experiences.