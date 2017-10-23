Voon Nano-THC Pouches – the swift and smokefree way to experience cannabis. Place the 20mg pouch inside your upper lip for effects in 10-15 minutes and unlock hours of controlled and sustained effect, without a crash. For faster onset, gently chew the pouch or steep it as a tea. Sugar-free, vegan, nicotine alternative, discreet; take this anywhere anytime.



Trainwreck has a fresh wintergreen flavor, complimented with a terp profile of terpinolene and pinene.

Show more