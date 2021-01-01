About this product

The Vuber Atlas is a wax & oil concentrate vaporizer designed to provide a discreet but powerful vaporizing experience. The Atlas comes with a 900 mAh solid-state battery and a dual-titanium coil heating element wrapped around a ceramic core, allowing you to experience the full flavor of your concentrate. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Silver, and White

– The Atlas has everything required to be your go-to vape pen!