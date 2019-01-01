 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. VVS Pens
VVS Pens Cover Photo

VVS Pens

The Ultimate Premium Cannabis Pen

VVS Pens featured photo 1

About VVS Pens

Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.

Batteries & power

more products

Cartridges

more products

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Solventless

more products

Vape pens

more products