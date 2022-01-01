At Vybba, our mission is to make the best product possible for your maximum enjoyment. Our products are made with premium quality Delta-8 and CBD extracts.



We are committed to producing only the purest cannabinoid products available, and that commitment starts at planting and continues through every finished product that our customers trust.



To ensure maximum quality, we have implemented a quality control program that ensures you only get the best product. Before we even start the manufacturing process, the cannabinoids get thoroughly tested for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbiology and residual solvents. Once the product have been manufactured, we preform these same tests again and post them to our website so that you can always look up your batch.



We pride ourselves in making the highest quality hemp products, in exceeding all expectations and never cutting corners, but Delta-8 isn’t for everyone. If you don’t feel you got the results you expected from our delta-8 strips, or if you are not happy with Vybba for any reason, you can return your order for a full refund within 90 days of purchasing.

