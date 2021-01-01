About this product

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. Presents brilliant mind and body effects.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.