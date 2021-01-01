About this product

Blackberry Slymer tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries combined with a dusty resinous coating of sweet terpenes and powerful cannabinoids. Slymer was named one of the 12 best marijuana strains in America for March 2016 by SFGate.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.