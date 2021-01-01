About this product

The newest addition to our award winning line-up of products is W pre-rolls, which are available in basic, infused and multi-packs. W Pre-rolls are made with locally sourced, lab-tested, and pesticide-free cannabis. Every pre-roll is hand finished for the perfect fill consistency. Each pre-roll is individually nitrogen sealed in a custom airtight filled tube that keeps the product fresh and prevents drying out. Color coordinated caps let you know what strain is inside while plastic seals prevent tampering. Every one of our products is made with the same attention to detail that you have come to expect from the W brand.