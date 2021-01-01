W Vapes
Purple Dream Hybrid 500MG Premium Cartridge
About this product
Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this hybrid is slightly indica dominant. Purple Dream provides users with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. This strain is great for those suffering from pain or who just need help winding down.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!