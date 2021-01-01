About this product

Space Cake is the indica-dominant offspring of Girl Scout Cookies & Snow Lotus with its lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.



Our proprietary extraction process retains the terpene profile of each strain, flavor, aroma, and medicinal perks of the original flower. Each pen contains 500mg of oil extracted from an additive-free, single strain. Available in seasonal Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid strains, our disposable is etched with an H, I, or S so you can discern between them when they’re unboxed. Our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to avoid leakage and a glass quartz container for easy viewing. W Vapes offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.