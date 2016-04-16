W Vapes
Sour Diesel Sativa 1G Premium Vaporizer Kit
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Experience a revolutionary way to vape cannabis concentrates. The W Vaporizer produces consistent, full-bodied flavor with robust clouds of vapor. W award winning strain specific oil is designed to be vaped with our high tech pods. W Vaporizers are perfect for use wherever, whenever with our sleek and slim design, they feel good in the hand and fit nicely in the pocket. The W Brand industry leading manufacturing and laboratories created the perfect pod system that frees users from dealing with sticky, drippy oils. Each one of our products is made with the same attention to detail that you come to expect from the W Brand.
→ W Oil is designed to provide full-bodied flavor in high tech pods
→ Perfect airflow for bigger hits
→ Robust vapor production
→ Lightweight, sleek design provides comfortable feel
→ Low maintenance, perfect for beginners and advanced users
→ Activated by inhaling, no buttons
→ Long lasting lithium-ion rechargeable battery
→ Magnetic charging dock with USB
→ Durable body made of 6066 aluminum
→ Dual wick made of organic cotton
→ Easy view pod window
→ Pods available in various strains
→ Available in: 1 gram
We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers.
→ W Oil is designed to provide full-bodied flavor in high tech pods
→ Perfect airflow for bigger hits
→ Robust vapor production
→ Lightweight, sleek design provides comfortable feel
→ Low maintenance, perfect for beginners and advanced users
→ Activated by inhaling, no buttons
→ Long lasting lithium-ion rechargeable battery
→ Magnetic charging dock with USB
→ Durable body made of 6066 aluminum
→ Dual wick made of organic cotton
→ Easy view pod window
→ Pods available in various strains
→ Available in: 1 gram
We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers.
Lemon Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!