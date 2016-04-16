About this product

Experience a revolutionary way to vape cannabis concentrates. The W Vaporizer produces consistent, full-bodied flavor with robust clouds of vapor. W award winning strain specific oil is designed to be vaped with our high tech pods. W Vaporizers are perfect for use wherever, whenever with our sleek and slim design, they feel good in the hand and fit nicely in the pocket. The W Brand industry leading manufacturing and laboratories created the perfect pod system that frees users from dealing with sticky, drippy oils. Each one of our products is made with the same attention to detail that you come to expect from the W Brand.



→ W Oil is designed to provide full-bodied flavor in high tech pods

→ Low maintenance, perfect for beginners and advanced users

→ Easy view pod window

→ Pods available in various strains

→ Available in: 1 gram



We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers.



Our commitment to premium quality extends to every single part of each item we produce, and we stand behind all of our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. From the first puff, you’ll feel and taste the difference of pure, smooth, and delicious organic cannabis oil produced through our proprietary terpene separation, CO2 extraction process. All W Vapes cartridges are made of glass, with a stainless steel center pole and tip for a sleek, sophisticated vaping experience. Our oil is free from any additives.