W Vapes
Durban Poison Sativa 500mg Vape Pen
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers.
Award-Winning taste, premium quality, and convenience all come together beautifully in this simple, sleek disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This all-in-one device offers a high-end vaping experience without the fuss or muss of changing batteries, chargers, or adapters, and using only locally sourced, organic cannabis oil obtained through supercritical CO2 extraction. This process preserves more of the terpene profile of each strain selected for its flavor, aroma, and medicinal benefits.
Each pen contains 420mg of cannabis oil extracted from a single strain without adulterants or artificial flavors. Available in Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid varieties, our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to prevent leakage, an exclusive cartridge design for improved airflow, and a visible oil level gauge for quick and easy reference. With your first puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the 2016 Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
