Take a deep breath and relax in style with W Vapes’ Direct Inhale Battery 2-Pack. Each kit comes complete with a USB charger and two of our slim 280mAh direct inhale batteries, available in four colors (Silver, Red, Purple, and Green), so you can always keep one fully charged and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Both batteries are offered for the same price most brands charge for a single battery and charger. Discover why Hempcon named W Vapes their “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016, and why all of our products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee!