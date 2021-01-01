About this product

XL Clamp Extractor



Unlike plastic extractors 304L Stainless Steel is food and medical grade, dishwasher safe and solvent resistant which makes it perfect for oil extraction. Glass extractors can crack or chip. This stainless steel extractor will last a lifetime.



Wacky's new XL (12") BHO extractors are available. Wacky Willy wants to make extraction easier for everyone. Instead of the classic threaded end caps, we are now using a clamp system on both top and bottom. The top clamp will hold the top cap that has the injector hole and the bottom will attach to the end funnel piece that directs drainage through a 160 micron stainless steel screen filter. The 100% 304L stainless steel design makes this beauty completely dishwasher safe, so load her up and let her rip - now easier than ever.



Specifications:

Height: 12 Inch

Diameter: 1.5 In

Capacity: about 90-100 Grams

You can view more here at www.wackywillysweb.com