Enjoy Wake-N-Bakery delicious Delta 8 infused fruit flavored gummies.



Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Sorbitol, Glucose, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Gelatin, Colors, Citric Acid, Mono Chained Triglycerides, Cannabis or Hemp Derived CBD



This full spectrum hemp derived THC goodie also contains cannabinoids, CBD, CBN and <.3% Delta-9 THC. Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana). Ingredients: Milk, Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk, Soy Lecithin, Hemp Derived Delta-8-THC, CBD, CBN, <3% Delta-9-THC, Salt, Vanilla, Corn Starch, FD&C Yellow #5, Red #3, Red #40, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk. This product contains Delta-8-THC derived from industrial hemp and less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC.