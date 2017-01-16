About this strain
5th Element effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!