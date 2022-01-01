(70% Sativa / 30% Indica) Grown by Urban Greenhouse Dispensary. Sativa Hybrid. The strain has been known to evoke an uplifting sensation and an energetic body buzz in the smoker which can not only relieve muscle tension, but can also provide a complete body calm that is impossible to achieve otherwise. Amnesia Lemon was awarded the Sativa Cup in the year 2012, making it one of the top marijuana strains in the market. The strain has been a popular bud in Amsterdam since then and can easily be found in coffee shops. It was first introduced in South Asia, from where it spread across other regions. The strain is a combo of both euphoric ingredients and stress-relieving essences. So, in order to get a relaxed day, start with Amnesia Lemon.If you are a heavy smoker seeking a mind energizing and body relaxing strain, Amnesia Lemon can be perfect for you.