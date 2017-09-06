About this strain
Blue Widow effects
301 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
