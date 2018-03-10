About this product
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
225 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!